Nora Fatehi's latest video sets internet on fire
Share
Bollywood’s dancing queen Nora Fatehi is known for creating a buzz every now and then on Instagram by sharing sizzling dance videos.
Fatehi has definitely emerged as a leading dancer in a short span of time. Supported by beautiful looks and spectacular dance performances, the Dilbar girl is simply irresistible and sets her fans' hearts racing.
This time around, the Kusu Kusu star raised the temperature by wearing a hot backless outfit in black colour. She kept her hair open and applied light makeup but her sexy poses were highlight of the video.
"Nobody do u like i do..Kiss me baby make them vex o ????♠️???? @stevenroythomas," captioned the Dilbar actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.
She debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight.
Nora Fatehi's new dance video in car goes viral 05:14 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Nora Fatehi has definitely emerged as Bollywood's leading dancer in a short span of time. From her hot pictures to her ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistani boxers 'slip away' in UK after Commonwealth Games11:07 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Two terrorists killed in security forces' action in DI Khan09:27 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Hania Aamir in action to keep rainwater out of her Karachi apartment ...06:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Khushhal Khan criticised for 'expressionless acting' in Mushkil07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022