Nora Fatehi's latest video sets internet on fire

10:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood’s dancing queen Nora Fatehi is known for creating a buzz every now and then on Instagram by sharing sizzling dance videos.

Fatehi has definitely emerged as a leading dancer in a short span of time. Supported by beautiful looks and spectacular dance performances, the Dilbar girl is simply irresistible and sets her fans' hearts racing.

This time around, the Kusu Kusu star raised the temperature by wearing a hot backless outfit in black colour. She kept her hair open and applied light makeup but her sexy poses were highlight of the video.

"Nobody do u like i do..Kiss me baby make them vex o ????♠️???? @stevenroythomas," captioned the Dilbar actor.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

She debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight.

