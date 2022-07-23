Nora Fatehi's new dance video in car goes viral

Nora Fatehi has definitely emerged as Bollywood's leading dancer in a short span of time. From her hot pictures to her spectacular dance performances, the Dilbar actor is simply irresistible and sets her fan's hearts racing.

Usually, the Kusu Kusu star stuns fans with her burning dance moves and incredible looks but this time the glam queen was spotted having the time of her life with her friends in Dubai.

The aforementioned video shows Nora in a car dancing and grooving alongside her girl gang. Like always, the Dilbar girl looks stunning and her killer dance moves are a treat for the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@nora.fatehi_love)

Moreover, the fun video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Moreover, she also debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight.