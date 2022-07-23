Shujaat breaks silence on refusing to vote for Elahi in Punjab CM election

LAHORE – Senior politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain cleared the air as he penned a letter to Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in which he directed the party’s lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz in the election of Punjab’s chief minister.

In a message on his official Twitter, the former prime minister called Pervez Elahi his candidate for the coveted post but mentioned that Elahi cannot be PTI’s candidate.

The 76-year-old reiterated his years-long relations with institutions. “How can I support those who criticise institutions?” he asked.

پرویز الٰہی میرا وزیراعلیٰ کا امیدوار تھا اور آج بھی ہے اور کل بھی رہے گا لیکن پی ٹی آئی کا امیدوار نہیں ہوسکتا۔ اداروں کے ساتھ تیس سال سے ایک تعلق رہا ہے، کیسے اداروں پر تنقید کرنے والوں کی حمایت کر سکتا ہوں۔ ادارے ہیں تو پاکستان میں استحکام ہے۔

(1/4) — Chaudhry Shujat Hussain (@ChaudhryShujatH) July 22, 2022

The PML-Q leader maintained that all politician should keep their personal interests and personal thinking above the threshold so that Pakistan does not suffer from more crises.

On Friday, Hamza Shahbaz retained his post as Punjab chief minister in the run-off election after securing 179 votes while PML-Q’s Elahi received a total of 186 votes, including 10 from his party and 176 from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Later, the deputy speaker rejected the votes cast by the PML-Q in favor of Elahi after reading out a letter from Ch. Shujaat Hussain.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court has revived Hamza Shahbaz's status as chief minister of Punjab and the latter would serve as a ‘trustee’ as it heard the case against the ruling of the Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.