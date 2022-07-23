PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rains to hit Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI – The new rain spell entering the country’s port city tonight might further increase the chances of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its latest advisory said heavy rains with thunderstorms will batter the country’s southeastern region.

The third spell of monsoon rains would continue till July 26, the Met Office said, adding that a strong thunderstorm with wind speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour could be witnessed. Many areas reported light downpours earlier today.

PMD also cautioned all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and take needed measures.

The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in parts of the country with Sindh and Balochistan the most affected provinces in this rainy season.

Sindh and Balochistan had been experiencing severe monsoon pressure, as these provinces received rainfall more than the 30-year average, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman revealed earlier.

Minister also revealed that Sindh had received 261 percent more rainfall than the average while the percentage in Balochistan was 274 percent.

The South Asian country has persistently been reckoned among the top most affected countries due to climate change.