‘Suspicious’ man arrested at Pakistani PM's heavily-guarded house in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Security officials arrested a suspicious man who had managed to enter the premises of the Prime Minster's House in the federal capital on Saturday.

Reports said the man, who identified himself as an Afghan citizen, entered the PM House three days ago using different routes.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) shifted the suspect to an unknown location for interrogation. It has yet to be determined how he entered the Red Zone despite heavy security protocols.

The spokesperson for Islamabad Police said in a statement the suspect was taken into custody from Pakistan Secretariat adjacent to the PM House.