Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire from across Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – At least three Pakistani soldiers have been martyred due to firing from neighbouring Afghanistan in Kurram district, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan said Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and terrorists also suffered heavy casualties.

However, during the exchange of fire, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

During the gunfight, 32-year-old Naik Muhammad Rehman from Karak, 34-year-old Naik Muawaiz Khan from Jamrud and 27-year-old Sepoy Irfanullah having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Pakistani forces condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities against Pakistan and expressed their expectation from Kabul to take necessary action to look into the matter.

The development comes as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has stepped up attacks since the group unilaterally walked out of a months-long ceasefire agreement – brokered by the Afghan Taliban.