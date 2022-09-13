With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says goodbye to summers

The gorgeous starlet of Lollywood Aymen Saleem is making headlines for her effervescent yet elegant personality. Saleem keeps her 1 million followers updated with her luxurious lifestyle and fashion choices that pitch her as one of the finest personalities in Lollywood to follow. The diva recently shared scintillating pictures from her shopping spree with her Chanel bag and finely printed bodysuit.

Saleem wrote, "Having ice cream to cope with the pain of saying goodbye to summer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

The pictures were well received amassing 72k+ likes and numerous comments agreeing with Saleem on summertime coming to an end.

On the work front, Saleem is known for her notable performance in Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.