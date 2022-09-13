With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says goodbye to summers
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says goodbye to summers
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)
Share

The gorgeous starlet of Lollywood Aymen Saleem is making headlines for her effervescent yet elegant personality. Saleem keeps her 1 million followers updated with her luxurious lifestyle and fashion choices that pitch her as one of the finest personalities in Lollywood to follow. The diva recently shared scintillating pictures from her shopping spree with her Chanel bag and finely printed bodysuit.

Saleem wrote, "Having ice cream to cope with the pain of saying goodbye to summer."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

The pictures were well received amassing 72k+ likes and numerous comments agreeing with Saleem on summertime coming to an end.

On the work front, Saleem is known for her notable performance in Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.

Aymen Saleem opens up about her relationship with ... 02:01 PM | 17 Jul, 2022

Pakistani stars Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer won the hearts of the fans with their stunning acting in their debut ...

More From This Category
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual ...
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'
08:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over ...
09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture ...
11:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano's new dance video takes the internet ...
03:10 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold video sets internet on ...
05:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr