‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project

NEW JERSEY – Famous Lollywood actor Meera is currently busy in shooting of her movie on women's issues, exposing disturbing events of sexual harassment by influential men in society.

Despite the awareness, many parts of our country continue to be haunted by rising sexual crimes, especially in the corporate sector where employees faced threats for reporting sexual harassment.

However, the team of 36 Number saw an opportunity to do something they had never done before with an intention behind the movie to draw attention to sexual harassment.

Directed by Arif Afzal and written by Dr. Fatima Hassan, the film also featured M.K Sherazi along with Meera Ji.

In an interaction with the media, Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, called her upcoming project ‘reforming’ which will expose culprits who sexually harass women.

Meera said she is delighted to be part of the project, while she also enjoyed working with co-workers. The noted actor hoped that the audience will like their effort.

The project also garnered praise as the topic of sexual harassment is considered taboo in the South Asian country.

Films, documentaries, and visual representations of crimes have the potential to change society however central board had restricted the release of several projects in previous years citing sensitive content.