Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes
Share
After crowning the beauty mogul the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, Forbes striped away Kylie Jenner's title.
The business magazine claims that Jenner has been boosting the size and success of her business for years.
Jenner sold a 51% stake in her brand to beauty giant Coty in January for $600 million in a deal that valued the company at $1.2 billion.
"Kylie's business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe," the magazine said in the story.
"Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated US$340 million after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire.''
Jenner responded in a series of tweets, saying "what am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site... all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.''
what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020
She later tweeted: "but okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.''
“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020
In March 2019, Forbes itself put Kylie on the cover, declaring her as the youngest ever self-made billionaire.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus cases soar above 6 million worldwide11:28 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
-
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020