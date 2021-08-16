Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos

Alizeh Shah needs no introduction at this point. The young star has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

From sizzling photoshoots to her fashion choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

This time around, her fashion choices created an uproar on social media as she posted a series of gorgeous portraits.

The black and white monochromatic shots were beautiful and Shah was a sight to behold but some keyboard warriors trolled her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The troll community blasted her over the choice of clothing. Further, they pinpointed that the effects made Alizeh look scary and the overall aura of the clicks oozed gloomy vibes.

Earlier, Shah urged people to understand what really independence stands for. She questioned if the nation is really independent given the prevalent situation of the country.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.