Ertuğrul star Celal Al says 'Kashmir is Pakistan'
06:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
Famed Turkish actor Celal Al is winning hearts in Pakistan with his portrayal of Abdur Rehman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Currently, the Turkish star is in Islamabad and is highly impressed by the generosity of Pakistani people and the beauty of Pakistan's capital city. Al has been actively sharing pictures of his tour on Instagram. 

In his recent post, Al said that the people of Turkey are standing with their Pakistani brothers and sisters. Offering greetings, he said that "Kashmir is Pakistan."

"Cive brotherhood o the red and green cresent and star. Your old brother have been come with red cresent and star. I bring greeting and pray from Türkiye. Kashmir is Pakistan!

Selamun alaykum to my all Pakistani brothers from Islamabad"

Celal Al was a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan for the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, which discussed the proposed television series on the famous 'Kardad Turk Lala' from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.

He was also spotted with Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

