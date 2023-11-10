Are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child?

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, amidst a remarkable performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, has so far accumulated an impressive 543 runs in eight matches, securing two centuries. Noteworthy is Kohli's recent milestone, where he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in One-Day Internationals, achieving his 49th century on his 35th birthday.

As India prepares for its final group stage match against the Netherlands, considered a non-competitive fixture, Kohli has returned to Bengaluru with the Indian team. Upon arrival, Kohli, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, received a warm welcome at the team hotel by officials.

The news of her pregnancy spread rapidly after a video surfaced showing Anushka cradling her baby bump as she walked alongside the former India captain. For the evening, the actress chose to wear a short flared dress to protect her baby bump. The renowned cricketer complemented his wife's casualness in an oversized grey sweatshirt paired with light grey trousers, white sneakers, a black hat, and his signature eyeglasses.

The Bollywood star and renowned cricketer tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after a few years of courtship. Welcoming their first child, a daughter named Vamika, on January 11, 2021, Anushka and Virat have prioritised her privacy, refraining from sharing her images on social media.