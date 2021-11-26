Sarah Khan’s new video with daughter Alyana wins hearts
Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the picture-perfect family alongside their little bundle of joy baby Alyana.
Needless to say, the baby girl has stolen the spotlight from her celebrity parents as her adorable pictures are loved by the fans.
This time around, the cute family of three were spotted boarding a flight at the airport as Baby Alyana checked her first plane ride off the bucket list. It is unclear if the family is travelling for work or vacations.
This video has been shared by Falak Shabbir on his social media handle and their massive fan following are gushing over how cute Sarah Khan and baby Alyana look in the video.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah ... 02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir who recently ...
