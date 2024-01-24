Bobby Deol's heartfelt birthday post for wife Tanya melts hearts

Bollywood hunk Bobby Deol turned Instagram into a love fest for his wife Tanya's 47th birthday, and it's pure couple goals!

He shared a black and white pic capturing a sweet embrace, with the caption simply saying, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my life."

The post instantly warmed hearts, attracting a wave of birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Chunky Panday, and Bipasha Basu.

For those who missed the fairy tale beginning, Bobby and Tanya (then Ahuja) tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Their family bond is truly inspiring.

On the work front, Bobby recently stole the show (and hearts) as the intense Abrar Haq in "Animal." While the film received mixed reviews, Bobby's performance was widely praised. He's got exciting projects lined up, including the much-anticipated "Apne 2" alongside his dad Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol, and nephew Karan Deol. And if that wasn't enough, Bobby's also set to star in Aryan Khan's (Shah Rukh Khan's son) directorial debut.