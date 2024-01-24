Bobby Deol's heartfelt birthday post for wife Tanya melts hearts

Bollywood hunk Bobby Deol turned Instagram into a love fest for his wife Tanya's 47th birthday, and it's pure couple goals!
He shared a black and white pic capturing a sweet embrace, with the caption simply saying, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my life."
The post instantly warmed hearts, attracting a wave of birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Chunky Panday, and Bipasha Basu.
For those who missed the fairy tale beginning, Bobby and Tanya (then Ahuja) tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Their family bond is truly inspiring.
On the work front, Bobby recently stole the show (and hearts) as the intense Abrar Haq in "Animal." While the film received mixed reviews, Bobby's performance was widely praised. He's got exciting projects lined up, including the much-anticipated "Apne 2" alongside his dad Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol, and nephew Karan Deol. And if that wasn't enough, Bobby's also set to star in Aryan Khan's (Shah Rukh Khan's son) directorial debut.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.