Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: "No Truth" to claims

KARACHI – Pakistani singer Ali Noor has vehemently denied allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by two women in a recent formal statement.
Noor, known for his work with the band Noori, addressed the accusations in an interview, stating there is "absolutely no truth" to the claims. He specifically addressed the case of Ayesha, a journalist who accused him in February 2022, claiming she was suffering from "severe depression" and contemplating suicide at the time.
"The allegations of both the women are complete lies," Noor asserted. "I have never harassed any woman in my life, and these false accusations have had a devastating impact on my career and reputation."
Noor elaborated on the negative consequences he allegedly faced, stating that he "stopped getting work" and became the subject of public scorn. He also pointed out that he had sent legal notices to both accusers in response to their claims.
The first accusation against Noor emerged in February 2022 when Ayesha, a journalist, shared screenshots of alleged inappropriate messages sent to her by the singer on social media. Noor initially apologized but later retracted his apology and denied the allegations.
In April 2023, singer Maha Ali Kazmi came forward with similar accusations against Noor, claiming he had made "unwelcome advances" towards her during a professional meeting. Noor again denied these allegations and sent a legal notice to Kazmi.
Noor's recent formal statement has reignited the conversation surrounding the #MeToo movement in Pakistan and the challenges faced by women who come forward with accusations of sexual harassment. While Noor maintains his innocence, the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact on the accusers cannot be ignored.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
