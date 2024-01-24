Search

Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: "No Truth" to claims

Maheen Khawaja
10:57 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations:
KARACHI – Pakistani singer Ali Noor has vehemently denied allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by two women in a recent formal statement.

Noor, known for his work with the band Noori, addressed the accusations in an interview, stating there is "absolutely no truth" to the claims. He specifically addressed the case of Ayesha, a journalist who accused him in February 2022, claiming she was suffering from "severe depression" and contemplating suicide at the time.

"The allegations of both the women are complete lies," Noor asserted. "I have never harassed any woman in my life, and these false accusations have had a devastating impact on my career and reputation."

Noor elaborated on the negative consequences he allegedly faced, stating that he "stopped getting work" and became the subject of public scorn. He also pointed out that he had sent legal notices to both accusers in response to their claims.

The first accusation against Noor emerged in February 2022 when Ayesha, a journalist, shared screenshots of alleged inappropriate messages sent to her by the singer on social media. Noor initially apologized but later retracted his apology and denied the allegations.

In April 2023, singer Maha Ali Kazmi came forward with similar accusations against Noor, claiming he had made "unwelcome advances" towards her during a professional meeting. Noor again denied these allegations and sent a legal notice to Kazmi.

Noor's recent formal statement has reignited the conversation surrounding the #MeToo movement in Pakistan and the challenges faced by women who come forward with accusations of sexual harassment. While Noor maintains his innocence, the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact on the accusers cannot be ignored.

Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

