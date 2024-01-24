WATCH — Netizens appreciate Imran Ashraf for taking consent before hugging child on set

Pakistani actor, Imran Ashraf, is raking in commendable comments from social media users for his remarkable gesture — setting an example as to how children's space should be respected and how one should seek consent from their parents before being physically close to the child.
The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actor took to Instagram to share a reel of himself during an appearance on the Mazaq Raat show where he invited a young girl from the audience and asked her to come sit next to her.
The reel further showed the wholesome interaction between the child and the Jaal star who went up to the stage to recite a piece of poetry for the star. Before sitting close to the kid, Ashraf asked her mother for consent to hug her from the side, to which she positively responded.
The child then narratws the poetry piece and was met with a round of applause from the audience on the set. In tandem, social media users lauded Ashraf's sweet gesture.
Actor Muneeb Butt and model Nadia Hussain dropped comments under the star's post, commending him on his gesture.
“And you asking permission to touch her is the BESTEST gesture I've seen ever from any Pakistani celebrity!!!!! Much appreciated and more and more love and Duas for you always!!!” Hussain commented.
Tagging Ashraf, Butt commented “bro” with a bunch of red heart and heart eyes emojis.
The post amassed 785,000+ likes on the social media platform.
On the acting front, Ashraf was recently seen in Rani Nokrani, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Badzaat, Chaudhry and Sons, Heer Da Hero, and Namak Haram.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
