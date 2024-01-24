Search

WATCH — Netizens appreciate Imran Ashraf for taking consent before hugging child on set

Noor Fatima
11:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Imran Ashraf
Source: Imran Ashraf (Instagram)

Pakistani actor, Imran Ashraf, is raking in commendable comments from social media users for his remarkable gesture — setting an example as to how children's space should be respected and how one should seek consent from their parents before being physically close to the child.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actor took to Instagram to share a reel of himself during an appearance on the Mazaq Raat show where he invited a young girl from the audience and asked her to come sit next to her.

The reel further showed the wholesome interaction between the child and the Jaal star who went up to the stage to recite a piece of poetry for the star. Before sitting close to the kid, Ashraf asked her mother for consent to hug her from the side, to which she positively responded.

The child then narratws the poetry piece and was met with a round of applause from the audience on the set. In tandem, social media users lauded Ashraf's sweet gesture.

Actor Muneeb Butt and model Nadia Hussain dropped comments under the star's post, commending him on his gesture.

“And you asking permission to touch her is the BESTEST gesture I've seen ever from any Pakistani celebrity!!!!! Much appreciated and more and more love and Duas for you always!!!” Hussain commented.

Tagging Ashraf, Butt commented “bro” with a bunch of red heart and heart eyes emojis. 

The post amassed 785,000+ likes on the social media platform.

On the acting front, Ashraf was recently seen in Rani Nokrani, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Badzaat, Chaudhry and Sons, Heer Da Hero, and Namak Haram.

