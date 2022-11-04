Jemima Goldsmith praises hero who stopped gunman attacking Imran Khan

Noor Fatima
02:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith praises hero who stopped gunman attacking Imran Khan
Share

After the worldwide condemnation of an assassination attempt on former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, his former wife Jemima Goldsmith has taken to social media platforms to praise the man who foiled the gun attack.

Goldsmith posted the picture of the young man, named Ibtisam, who impeded the gunman's attempt. According to media outlets, Ibtisam told the press that the gunman was not ready to shoot, and was prepared to take aim. Ibtisam added that the pistol used by the attacker was semi automatic, and continued to fire even after it was confiscated.

She said Khan's sons were grateful for the "heroic man" who saved their father's life, according to media outlets.

Khan and his party officials sustained injuries, and are currently under treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. National and international celebrities, political leaders, and the Pakistani nation have sent prayers for the 70-year-old political leader as he was marching toward the capital city.

For those unversed, Goldsmith separated from Khan in 2004.

Many prominent personalities have condemned the “cowardly attack” on the PTI chairman.

Film festival in Saudi Arabia to open with Jemima ... 11:40 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

The second installment of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia will open with Sajal Aly's "What's ...

More From This Category
'Ceer': Saudi Arabia launches first ever electric ...
05:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after Elon ...
02:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Cricketers condemn assassination attempt on Imran ...
02:01 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Iran, Qatar condemn gun attack on ex-Pakistan PM ...
01:33 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Pakistani Mr. Bean breaks silence on controversy ...
12:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
UN, OIC, KSA condemn assassination attempt on ...
12:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after Elon Musk's takeover
02:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr