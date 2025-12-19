Latest

Terror attack foiled as Pakistani forces Kill 5 Militants in Waziristan

By News Desk
5:04 pm | Dec 19, 2025
NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Pakistani security forces successfully foiled a deadly terrorist assault on a military base in North Waziristan, killing five militants after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate.

The brazen attack unfolded at the security headquarters in Boya, a district bordering Afghanistan. Militants tried to storm the compound following the vehicle blast, but security forces acted swiftly, preventing a major tragedy. Four security personnel were injured during the confrontation.

Authorities imposed curfew in the area to prevent further violence. The attack comes just months after a similar strike in Khadi village that claimed the lives of seven security personnel.

Officials hailed the operation as a “critical success” in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the ongoing vigilance of Pakistan’s armed forces in the volatile northwest.

