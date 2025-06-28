13 Pak Army soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan Suicide Attack

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – A tragic incident occurred in restive region of North Waziristan, where convoy of Pakistan’s security forces was targeted in a suicide bombing on Saturday, resulting in the martyrdom of 13 soldiers and injuries to three civilians, including two children and a woman.

The cowardly attack was carried out in the general area of Mir Ali by suicide bomber linked with Indian-backed terrorist group, Fitna al-Khawarij. The bomber attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy but was intercepted by the lead security team. Despite efforts to prevent casualties, the terrorists managed to ram the vehicle into one of the security force vehicles, causing a massive explosion.

The brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom have been identified as

Subedar Zahid Iqbal (45, Karak)

Havildar Sohrab Khan (39, Naseerabad)

Havildar Mian Yousaf (41, Buner)

Naik Khitab Shah (34, Lower Dir)

Lance Naik Ismail (32, Naseerabad)

Sepoy Rohail (30, Mirpur Khas)

Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (33, Dera Ghazi Khan)

Sepoy Nawab (30, Quetta)

Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (24, Naseerabad)

Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (31, Dera Ghazi Khan)

Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (20, Abbottabad)

Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (25, Layyah)

Sepoy Manzar Ali (23, Mardan)

In the immediate aftermath, security forces launched a large-scale sanitization operation in the area. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, in which 14 terrorists were neutralized. The operation is ongoing to eliminate remaining elements involved in the attack.

Military officials strongly condemned the attack, holding India responsible for sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan through proxy groups like Fitna al-Khawarij. “Such cowardly acts will not weaken our resolve. The blood of our martyrs strengthens our commitment to defend the nation at all costs,” an ISPR spokesperson stated.

The nation mourns the loss of its brave sons while standing united behind the security forces in their relentless efforts to root out terrorism.