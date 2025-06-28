Punjab pulls Plug on Sehat Card to power up New Program

LAHORE – Punjab government ended Sehat Card services in all state run hospitals across the region from June 30 amid broader shift toward a newly introduced, targeted healthcare initiative led by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Sehat Card administration has issued directives to medical superintendents of government hospitals, instructing them to stop all services linked to the Sehat Card after the cutoff date. Launched during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Sehat Card program provided free medical treatment to millions of eligible citizens.

Under the new healthcare framework, the provincial government has introduced specialized medical cards focused on specific treatments. These include separate cards for cornea, cochlear, and bone marrow transplants, as well as for dialysis and kidney or liver transplants.

In addition, a dedicated “Child Card Surgery” program has been launched, focusing on pediatric cardiac procedures. Health officials say the revamped system is designed to deliver more precise and effective healthcare support, addressing the unique needs of different patient groups.

Punjab health department has assured the public that despite the closure of the Sehat Card scheme, medical services will continue seamlessly under the new program. The government maintains that the new approach will offer improved, condition-specific medical care for those in need.