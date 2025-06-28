Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterates Zero Tolerance for Terrorism during Peshawar Corps Visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar on Saturday, where he received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

During the visit, the Army Chief offered funeral prayers for the martyrs of the recent terrorist attack at Bannu Garrison and met with wounded personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Bannu. He paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldiers and commended the unwavering courage and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of terrorism.

In a strong statement, COAS Munir condemned the Indian-sponsored militant group, Fitna al-Khawarij, lauding the bravery of security forces for effectively neutralizing such threats. Reaffirming the nation’s firm resolve to root out terrorism, he declared, “The blood of innocent Pakistanis will not go unpunished,” and promised decisive retaliation against all elements attempting to destabilize the country.

He further pledged that all terrorists, along with those supporting or facilitating them, will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy, he asserted that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism will continue until every threat is eliminated.

The Army Chief also underscored the importance of enhancing the capabilities of civilian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. He urged government institutions to prioritize institutional development and assured that the Pakistan Army will continue to assist in these efforts.

Upon his arrival, General Munir was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar. The visit reflects the military leadership’s firm commitment to ensuring national security and supporting civilian institutions in the broader counter-terrorism campaign.