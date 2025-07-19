Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights for another month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended its airspace closure for Indian aircraft for another month, continuing restrictions that have been in place since April 23.

The Pakistan Airport Authority has issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the extension.

According to the NOTAM, Indian-registered airlines will remain barred from using Pakistani airspace until*August 23, with the ban officially ending at 4:59 AM (Pakistan Standard Time) on August 24.

The restriction applies not only to Indian commercial flights but also to military and civilian aircraft owned or leased by India. The ban is comprehensive and prohibits all forms of Indian aircraft from entering or crossing Pakistani airspace.

This marks the third consecutive one-month extension of the airspace closure since it was first imposed in April amid heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries.

It all started after India threatened to revoke Indus Water Treaty, leveling baseless allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident earlier this year.

In retaliatory moves, Pakistan shuts borders with Pakistan and closed its airspace for Indian flights. Islamabad has been calling for an impartial investigation into the matter.