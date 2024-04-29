Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 73000 points milestone in record-setting rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its bullish momentum on first working day, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 73,000 level for the first time in history.

The process to secure another IMF package, expected cut in interest rates and other factors related to economic optimism contributed to PSX record rally. Amid the signs of economic recovery, the market is witnessing a buying spree.

As soon as the business started, the buyers were on the rampage taking the benchmark KSE-100 index to another historic mark, smashing through the 73,000 psychological barrier.

On Monday, share prices moved up by 392 points, and the index sets record at 73,134 points.

Last week, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index soared by over 700 points on hopes of a cut in the key policy rate.