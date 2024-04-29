Who was behind deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi?

The harmful effects of AI technology sparked new debate after viral deepfake videos of celebrities. The latest internet personality who falls prey to deepfake video is Aroob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai.
After the incident, the influencer couple shared a new clip, seeking public help to find the culprit who created the deepfake video using AI tools.
A video purportedly showing Aroob Jatoi in lingerie went viral on social. However, the footage was actually an AI-generated deepfake.
As the clip was widely shared online, it prompted Ducky Bhai to address the issue on social media. He explained the concept of deepfakes and called for increased awareness about cybercrime.
The YouTuber lamented the violation of his wife's privacy. Aroob also called for action against such threats. While the couple received support, some criticized them for showing their personal life in family vlogs.
The person who created the video and disseminated it on social media using fake accounts remains under the wraps and has not came forward to claim the leaks.
In response to the incident, Ducky Bhai announced a reward of Rs10lac for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for the leak. He also urged the Federal Investigators to take action against the individual and encouraged the public to report fake content.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
