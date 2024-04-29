Search

Lifestyle

Who was behind deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi?

Web Desk
11:24 AM | 29 Apr, 2024
Who was behind deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi?
Source: screengrabs

The harmful effects of AI technology sparked new debate after viral deepfake videos of celebrities. The latest internet personality who falls prey to deepfake video is Aroob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai.

After the incident, the influencer couple shared a new clip, seeking public help to find the culprit who created the deepfake video using AI tools.

A video purportedly showing Aroob Jatoi in lingerie went viral on social. However, the footage was actually an AI-generated deepfake.

As the clip was widely shared online, it prompted Ducky Bhai to address the issue on social media. He explained the concept of deepfakes and called for increased awareness about cybercrime.

The YouTuber lamented the violation of his wife's privacy. Aroob also called for action against such threats. While the couple received support, some criticized them for showing their personal life in family vlogs.

Who leaked deepfake video of Ducky Bhai' wife? 

The person who created the video and disseminated it on social media using fake accounts remains under the wraps and has not came forward to claim the leaks.

In response to the incident, Ducky Bhai announced a reward of Rs10lac for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for the leak. He also urged the Federal Investigators to take action against the individual and encouraged the public to report fake content.

