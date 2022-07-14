Sami Khan enjoys monsoon rain in style (Video)
Pakistani actor Sami Khan has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his impeccable acting talent and popular projects.
Apart from dabbling in diverse roles onscreen, the Aisi Hai Tanhai actor radiates positivity and that is evident in his latest video.
Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actor shared the video where he and his nephews make the best out of the monsoon and have a blast in the rain.
"look what my nephews made me do in the rain today... Honestly I loved it and it's always good to bring out the child inside u...", captioned the Saarab actor.
On the work front, Sami Khan was praised for his performance in the newly released film ‘Lafangey’ co-starring Nazish Jahangir in the lead role.
The horror-comedy is about four friends who set out to live in a haunted house and compete with the supernatural beings there. Actors such as Mani, Saleem Miraj and Mubeen Gabol play Sami’s friends in the movie.
Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19 03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Pakistan continues to grapple with the third wave of coronavirus. Despite the tightening social distancing rules and ...
