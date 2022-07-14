Sami Khan enjoys monsoon rain in style (Video)
Web Desk
05:53 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Sami Khan enjoys monsoon rain in style (Video)
Source: Sami Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actor Sami Khan has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his impeccable acting talent and popular projects.

Apart from dabbling in diverse roles onscreen, the Aisi Hai Tanhai actor radiates positivity and that is evident in his latest video.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actor shared the video where he and his nephews make the best out of the monsoon and have a blast in the rain.

"look what my nephews made me do in the rain today... Honestly I loved it and it's always good to bring out the child inside u...", captioned the Saarab actor.

On the work front, Sami Khan was praised for his performance in the newly released film ‘Lafangey’ co-starring Nazish Jahangir in the lead role.

The horror-comedy is about four friends who set out to live in a haunted house and compete with the supernatural beings there. Actors such as Mani, Saleem Miraj and Mubeen Gabol play Sami’s friends in the movie.

Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19 03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

Pakistan continues to grapple with the third wave of coronavirus. Despite the tightening social distancing rules and ...

More From This Category
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced ...
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video goes viral
08:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to ...
07:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Meera makes shocking claims about Saba Qamar
07:00 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Aymen Saleem’s new sizzling photos set internet ...
06:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan enchant fans with ...
05:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ‘human trafficking’
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr