Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old was recently spotted flaunting her gaming skills at Shazia Wajahat and director Wajahat Rauf's house.

In the aforementioned video, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star can be spotted laughing and enjoying her time as she plays with her close friends with her competitive fun nature showing.

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been highly applauded for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.