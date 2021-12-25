Kubra Khan’s magic trick video will leave you in fits
KARACHI – A hilarious video of Pakistan’s cute star Kubra Khan showcasing his amateur magic skills has surfaced on the internet, and it is simply adorable.
The Na Maloom Afraad actress shared the video on Instagram, captioning it as: “He had ONE job… ONE JOBBB! #Magic!”
The 15-second clip features Kubra and her friend pairing up for a disappearing-man magic trick that ends with a hilarious outcome as her friend failed to hide him from the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 300k view on Instagram, with Netizens flooded the comments saying that they loved the trick.
