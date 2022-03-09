Sonya Hussyn clears the air about feud with Faryal Mehmood
Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry given her gorgeous looks and immecable skills that prove she is a force to be reckoned with.
In her recent appearance on show “The Big Pick” hosted by Hassan Choudhry, the Saraab star finally cleared the air regarding her alleged feud with fellow actress Faryal Mehmood.
Hussyn and Mehmood share a turbulent history with each other and Sonya has now finally addressed her equation with the Raqeeb Se actress.
Delving into details about the tiff, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star stated that both of them are on normal terms now however they do have a history that created misunderstandings.
“Once I was going for shooting, I just saw a billboard of a drama “Bechari Aurat”, which irritated me and I posted the status on Facebook that what kind of dramas are being made nowadays".
The 30-year-old stressed that she was unaware that Faryal was cast in the drama and she expressed her dislike to the drama's absurd name.
“I was sarcastic on the name and type of dramas that were being made, but unknowingly, I wrote about it that too in general, then Sohail Javed also commented and wrote about it, later, the matter was only discussed on platforms, I didn’t meet with Faryal after that."
Moreover, Sonya added that recently the two met at an award show where Faryal was so nice and the duo had a great interaction that evening. "Basically Faryal and I never knew each other personally, we just had two scenes in Farwa Ki ABC”
On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed
