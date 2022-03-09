Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo sets the dance floor on fire at Misha Japanwala's wedding
Share
The Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyongo was spotted in Karachi, Pakistan a few days ago at the wedding of her friend, Misha Japanwala.
Needless to say, the Black Panther actor was spotted having the time of her life as she enthusiastically documents her travel diaries to the city of lights.
Now, the 39-year-old has shared her video of herself grooving to Bollywood music with her friends and the internet is loving how well Lupita has embraced the wedding madness.
Dancing her heart out, Nyongo showcased some killer dance moves as she set the dance floor ablaze at Japanwala's mehndi.
"And now for our BOLLYWOOD DEBUT!!! ????Where's ????????The ????????Party ????????Tonight?! ???????? Special thanks to the incomparable choreographer @zahidhussainchor for working with us tirelessly.", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
As far as her wardrobe choices are concerned, Lupita donned a bright pink lehenga choli with silver embellishments by Indian designer Anita Dongre for the wedding ceremony.
Her eastern fashion looks have been lauded as the Hollywood actress flaunted her grace in the stunning festive outfits.
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi ... 05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Black Panther actor Lupita Nyongo is having the time of her life as she enthusiastically documents her travel diaries ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by PTI's Faisal Vawda05:23 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran Khan05:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
-
- vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey ...04:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
-
- Sonya Hussyn clears the air about feud with Faryal Mehmood04:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme fest on Twitter03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022