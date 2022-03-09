Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo sets the dance floor on fire at Misha Japanwala's wedding

The Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyongo was spotted in Karachi, Pakistan a few days ago at the wedding of her friend, Misha Japanwala.

Needless to say, the Black Panther actor was spotted having the time of her life as she enthusiastically documents her travel diaries to the city of lights.

Now, the 39-year-old has shared her video of herself grooving to Bollywood music with her friends and the internet is loving how well Lupita has embraced the wedding madness.

Dancing her heart out, Nyongo showcased some killer dance moves as she set the dance floor ablaze at Japanwala's mehndi.

"And now for our BOLLYWOOD DEBUT!!! ????Where's ????????The ????????Party ????????Tonight?! ???????? Special thanks to the incomparable choreographer @zahidhussainchor for working with us tirelessly.", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

As far as her wardrobe choices are concerned, Lupita donned a bright pink lehenga choli with silver embellishments by Indian designer Anita Dongre for the wedding ceremony.

Her eastern fashion looks have been lauded as the Hollywood actress flaunted her grace in the stunning festive outfits.