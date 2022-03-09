Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran Khan

Opposition is 'now stuck', Khan mentioned as he fires salvo during Karachi visit
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran Khan
Source: PMO Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the opposition and mentioned the consequences a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance moved a vote of no-confidence to oust the prime minister.

The premier, during his Karachi visit to woo allies, warned opposition leaders of consequences if they fail in their bid to depose him from power saying Tuesday’s motion has proven that the opposition’s politics is dead.

Addressing at the Governor House, Imran Khan said he was waiting for current circumstances for quite some time. “This is the outcome of my 25-year fight against these ‘thugs’ and the person on my target this time is Asif Ali Zardari.”

Khan takes a jibe at former president, saying Sindh will be freed from these leaders. Mocking Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's slip of the tongue during Azadi March speech, he advised Zardari to teach Urdu to his son saying “Even English people learn Urdu in a couple of months.”

Hitting at Leader of the Opposition at National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Khan taunted him saying he was an expert in polishing boots. "Your time is up too. In the next three months, you will be in jail," he added.

Calling out JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PM quipped that it was a sin to call Fazlur Rehman a maulana. "Mr Diesel… prepare yourself. You warn of bringing 2,000 people if called by NAB. If the no-confidence move fails, I will bring 200,000 people," he added.

Earlier today, Khan landed in the seaside metropolis for an important meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies ... 02:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a brief meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi ...

He landed at the National Stadium where he was welcomed by PTI lawmakers. Khan then reached MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office shortly afterward along with leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi.

The move comes amid the opposition’s no-trust motion which was submitted in the National Assembly on March 8.

More From This Category
PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by ...
05:23 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan fisherman catches 30-feet-long weird ...
02:06 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan connects K-3 nuclear power plant to ...
12:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque ...
12:13 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies ...
02:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Peshawar man kills brother day before wedding ...
11:02 AM | 9 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral
06:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr