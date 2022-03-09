Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the opposition and mentioned the consequences a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance moved a vote of no-confidence to oust the prime minister.

The premier, during his Karachi visit to woo allies, warned opposition leaders of consequences if they fail in their bid to depose him from power saying Tuesday’s motion has proven that the opposition’s politics is dead.

Addressing at the Governor House, Imran Khan said he was waiting for current circumstances for quite some time. “This is the outcome of my 25-year fight against these ‘thugs’ and the person on my target this time is Asif Ali Zardari.”

Khan takes a jibe at former president, saying Sindh will be freed from these leaders. Mocking Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's slip of the tongue during Azadi March speech, he advised Zardari to teach Urdu to his son saying “Even English people learn Urdu in a couple of months.”

Hitting at Leader of the Opposition at National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Khan taunted him saying he was an expert in polishing boots. "Your time is up too. In the next three months, you will be in jail," he added.

Calling out JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PM quipped that it was a sin to call Fazlur Rehman a maulana. "Mr Diesel… prepare yourself. You warn of bringing 2,000 people if called by NAB. If the no-confidence move fails, I will bring 200,000 people," he added.

Earlier today, Khan landed in the seaside metropolis for an important meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies ... 02:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a brief meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi ...

He landed at the National Stadium where he was welcomed by PTI lawmakers. Khan then reached MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office shortly afterward along with leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi.

The move comes amid the opposition’s no-trust motion which was submitted in the National Assembly on March 8.