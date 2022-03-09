Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral
Share
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone enjoys a massive fan following all thanks to her incomparable beauty, elegant style and killer dance moves.
She has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck and now the 40-year-old actress raised the temperature on the internet with her stunning video.
The Ek Paheli Leela actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Btown. This time around, Leone left fans in awe after she shared a swoon-worthy video as she flaunted her carefree persona.
Dodging the hectic traffic, she can be spotted on a scooter, "Life is too short to be stuck in Traffic!! Always find a #Jugaad" #SunnyLeone #mumbaitraffic #traffucked", captioned the One Night Stand's actor.
View this post on Instagram
Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone has done many films and TV shows. In 2005, she worked as a red-carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards.
On the work front, the trailer for Sunny Leone-starrer MX Player web series Anamika has been released. It also stars Rahul Dev and Samir Soni among others.
Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes ... 04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty and this time around, she ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by PTI's Faisal Vawda05:23 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran Khan05:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
-
- vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey ...04:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
-
- Sonya Hussyn clears the air about feud with Faryal Mehmood04:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme fest on Twitter03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022