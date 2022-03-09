Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone enjoys a massive fan following all thanks to her incomparable beauty, elegant style and killer dance moves.

She has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck and now the 40-year-old actress raised the temperature on the internet with her stunning video.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Btown. This time around, Leone left fans in awe after she shared a swoon-worthy video as she flaunted her carefree persona.

Dodging the hectic traffic, she can be spotted on a scooter, "Life is too short to be stuck in Traffic!! Always find a #Jugaad" #SunnyLeone #mumbaitraffic #traffucked", captioned the One Night Stand's actor.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone has done many films and TV shows. In 2005, she worked as a red-carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards.

On the work front, the trailer for Sunny Leone-starrer MX Player web series Anamika has been released. It also stars Rahul Dev and Samir Soni among others.