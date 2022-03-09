Aleem Khan lands in London to meet Jahangir Tareen, Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan has arrived in London to meet disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, while he is likely to interact with PML-N's self-exiled supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Reports in local media said the ruling party leader reached the British capital to meet Tareen, who is in the UK for medical treatment.

Both Khans will discuss the future course of action a day after the PDM alliance filed the no-confidence motion to oust the PTI government. The two disgruntled leaders will also consult on a new political party, per reports.

The group of lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday said talks with the government would only advance if government dislodges Buzdar.

On Tuesday, a delegation of senior opposition lawmakers submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Tareen camp ... 04:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022 LAHORE – Ruling party leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan on Monday joined Jahangir Khan Tareen group as ...

CM Bazdar earlier agreed to resign from the ministry and even offered his resignation to the Prime Minister, however, Khan expressed his support for Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.