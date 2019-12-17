Imran, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations in Geneva
Web Desk
04:57 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Imran, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations in Geneva
Share

GENEVA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva on the sidelines of First Global Refugee Forum.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

PM Imran cancels his visit to Malaysia 01:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia. According to media reports, ...

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr