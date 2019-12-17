Imran, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations in Geneva
04:57 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Share
GENEVA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva on the sidelines of First Global Refugee Forum.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
PM Imran cancels his visit to Malaysia 01:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia. According to media reports, ...
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019