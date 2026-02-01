Kite and Thread ‘Dorr’ Prices in Lahore for Basant 2026

LAHORE – Basant 2026 is around the corner and Lahore streets are once again buzzing with color, chaos, and anticipation. From early hours of the day, crowds pour into Mochi Gate and other shops in Walled City, chasing thrill of kite flying, only to be met with shuttered shops and empty shelves.

The kite flying festive frenzy is undeniable. With kites selling by 1 Tawa at record rates and kite thread touching thousands of rupees, what was once a joyful tradition is fast turning into a costly obsession, leaving Lahoris wondering how high the prices will soar before Basant even arrives.

The situation escalated so quickly that shopkeepers were forced to shut down their shops within just one hour after their stock completely ran out. The overwhelming crowd and limited supply created chaos, leaving many buyers empty-handed.

Citizens strongly protested against the extraordinary and unprecedented surge in prices. According to buyers, a single tawa of kites was sold for between Rs 250 and Rs 300, while one and a half tawa fetched prices ranging from Rs 450 to Rs 500, shocking customers who said such rates were unheard of in previous years.

Kites Prices in Pakistan

A single Pinna of premium string is being sold for as high as Rs 4,000-5,000, while price for one and a half reached a staggering Rs 7,500, putting the festive tradition beyond the reach of masses.

Kites Price Range Small Kites (Taawa) Rs 250 – 300 One-and-a-half Taawa Kites Rs 300– 400

Despite shuttered stores, the excitement, and desperation, refused to die down. Buyers continued roaming through various areas of Mochi Gate, searching relentlessly for kites and string, determined not to miss out on the season’s most anticipated pastime.

The early rush, severe price hikes, and sudden shortages have raised serious questions about market regulation, leaving citizens worried about how much more expensive kite flying may become as the season officially approaches.