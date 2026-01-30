Basant 2026: Major decision announced to maintain kite prices in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore district administration has decided to grant conditional permission for bringing kites and related materials from outside Lahore during the Basant festival 2026, addressing concerns over potential shortages.

To facilitate this, the administration has introduced a transportation permit system that will allow the import of goods from other districts.

How to Obtain a Permit

Licensed traders will be able to obtain permits through the e-Biz portal. Only registered traders will be granted conditional and legal permission to conduct business.

The permit will require details about the quantity of kites, spools, and strings, as well as the vehicle number, model, and driver information. A single permit will be valid for only one-time transportation of goods.

Benefits of the Permit System

Bringing kites from outside Lahore will help balance supply and demand, stabilize prices, and alleviate the issue of kite shortages during Basant.