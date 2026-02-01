Lahore residents to enjoy 5 Back-to-Back Holidays from February 4–8

LAHORE – People in Punjab capital are set to enjoy time off from study and work as the metropolis is gearing up for five-day holiday starting Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government combines Kashmir Day, Shab-e-Barat and Basant festivities. The break starts with Shab-e-Barat, followed by Kashmir Day on February 5, and end in 3 days of city’s iconic Basant festival from February 6 to 8.

February Holidays in Lahore

Date Day Holiday February 4, 2026 Wednesday Shab-e-Barat February 5, 2026 Thursday Kashmir Day (National Holiday) February 6, 2026 Friday Basant Festival (Day 1) February 7, 2026 Saturday Basant Festival (Day 2) February 8, 2026 Sunday Basant Festival (Day 3)

All government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations, local councils, and educational institutions across Lahore and Punjab will remain closed on February 4 for Shab-e-Barat.

The provincial administration issued strict safety guidelines for Basant celebrations, in wake of crowd management and to avoid any unwanted incidents, particularly around kite flying.