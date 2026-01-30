Shab-e-Barat Holiday Notification 2026

ISLAMABAD – Sindh and Punjab governments declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday, 4th February 2026, in observance of Shab-e-Barat (15th Shaban 1447).

The official notification confirms that both government and private schools will remain closed, giving students an unexpected day off to participate in spiritual activities.

Shab-e-Barat Holiday

According to the notification issued by the School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, “Following the decision made in the Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on 28th November 2024, all public and private schools under the department’s control will remain closed on 4th February 2026 in observance of Shab-e-Barat.”

Shab-e-Barat, a night of profound spiritual significance, sees millions of Muslims across Pakistan and around the world offering prayers and reflecting on their deeds. On 14th Shaban, devotees are expected to perform the Salat al-Tasbeeh, a highly revered prayer traditionally offered in mosques.

With this announcement, students are ecstatic over the sudden school break, while communities are gearing up to observe the night with devotion, reflection, and religious fervor. The holiday ensures families have the perfect opportunity to celebrate one of Islam’s most sacred nights without worrying about school commitments.

Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on 15th night of Islamic month of Shaban as time for prayer, forgiveness, and reflection. People often spend night offering extra prayers, reciting Quran, remembering Allah SWT, and making special duas, asking for forgiveness for past sins and blessings for the future.

Many also pray for deceased relatives, sometimes visiting graveyards, and give charity or share food with others. Some choose to fast the following day, though it is optional. The way Shab-e-Barat is observed varies among Muslims, with differences based on cultural traditions and scholarly opinions.