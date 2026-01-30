Punjab announces public holiday on Shab-e-Barat

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a public holiday across the province on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Wednesday, February 4, and has issued an official notification in this regard.

According to the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), all government offices under the administrative control of the Punjab government, including autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, government corporations, local councils, and all public and semi-public educational institutions, will remain closed on the specified date.

The holiday will be observed uniformly across all districts of the province to allow citizens to participate in religious activities without any hindrance.

The Auqaf Department and other relevant authorities have also been directed to ensure appropriate arrangements at mosques, shrines, and graveyards in view of the expected influx of devotees, in order to avoid any untoward incidents.