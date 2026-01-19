Public Holidays in Pakistan 2026 revealed; check notification here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government revealed masses and optional holidays for year 2026, bringing clarity for citizens, offices, and institutions across the country.

A notification shared by Cabinet Secretariat, through the Cabinet Division, revealed schedule covering national, religious, and minority festivals.

Public Holidays in Pakistan 2026

Sr. # Occasion Days Dates 1 Kashmir Day Thursday 5th February, 2026 2 Pakistan Day Monday 23rd March, 2026 3* Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawal 1447 A.H) Saturday, Sunday & Monday 21st, 22nd & 23rd March 2026 4 Labour Day Friday 1st May, 2026 5 Youm-e-Takbeer Thursday 28th May, 2026 6* Eid-ul-Azha (10th Zil Haj 1447 A.H) Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 27th, 28th & 29th May, 2026 7* Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1448 A.H) Wednesday & Thursday 24th & 25th June, 2026 8 Independence Day Friday 14th August, 2026 9* Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 A.H) Tuesday 25th August, 2026 10 Allama Iqbal Day Monday 9th November, 2026 11 Quaid-e-Azam Day / Christmas Friday 25th December, 2026 12 Day after Christmas Saturday 26th December, 2026 (For Christians only)

According to the official notification, the first public holiday of 2026 will be observed on Kashmir Day, falling on Thursday, 5 February. This will be followed by a holiday on Pakistan Day, which will be observed on Monday, 23 March.

Holidays in Pakistan

The much-awaited Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed for three consecutive days on 21, 22, and 23 March. A public holiday will also be observed on 1 May in connection with International Labour Day, while 28 May will be marked as a public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Later in the year, Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed on 27, 28, and 29 May. In addition, 9th and 10th Muharram—corresponding to 24 and 25 June—will also be observed as public holidays.

The schedule further states that Pakistan’s Independence Day will be celebrated with a public holiday on Friday, 14 August, followed by a holiday on Tuesday, 25 August on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (ﷺ).

A public holiday will be observed on Monday, 9 November to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The year will conclude with a major holiday on 25 December, observed jointly for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and Christmas. Additionally, 26 December will be a holiday exclusively for the Christian community.

Apart from public holidays, the government has also announced bank holidays on 1 January, 18 February, and 1 July.

The release of the 2026 holiday calendar has been welcomed by employees, businesses, and educational institutions, allowing them to plan well in advance for the year ahead.