What is Pakistan’s Plan B if Green Shirts skip T20 World Cup 2026?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup is set to be finalised today, and the nation awaits with bated breath as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues high-level consultations to reach a final decision.

Adding to suspense, the much-anticipated ceremony for unveiling Pakistan’s World Cup kit, which was scheduled for Saturday, was abruptly canceled, sparking rampant speculation about whether the national team will step onto the global stage.

Men in Green Shirts have been drawn in Group A, facing cricketing giants India, Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia. According to the tournament schedule, Team Green will kick off its campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, while the colossal Pakistan vs. India clash is set for February 15 in Colombo, a match that promises fireworks both on and off the field.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with sources confirming that major announcement about Pakistan’s participation is imminent. If the decision favors participation, the long-awaited team kit unveiling will follow shortly, delighting fans across the nation.

PCB prepared Plan B in case Pakistan opts out of the World Cup. According to insiders, this alternative involves a high-profile domestic tournament in Lahore, featuring Pakistan, Pakistan Shaheens, and Under-18 teams, ensuring that cricket fever remains alive in the country despite global uncertainties.