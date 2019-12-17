PM Imran cancels his visit to Malaysia
01:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia .
According to media reports, Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to represent Pakistan at the Kuala Lumpur Summit instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The development took place after PM Khan’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan through his Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya to take part in Kuala Lumpur Summit.
