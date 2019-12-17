Aiman Muneeb reaches 5 million Instagram followers

KARACHI - Pakistani popular TV star Aiman Khan has marked five million followers on Instagram , becoming the second Pakistani actress to hit the milestone. Earlier in October, superstar Mahira Khan was the first Pakistani actor to achieve the feat.

Aiman took to social media to thank her fans for their love and support. “Celebrating 5M Insta fam♥️ Thank you for the love,” she wrote on Instagram .

https://www.instagram.com/p/B57TbCyFuYg/

The 21-year-old’s popularity seems to be growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She got married to actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

She is closely followed by Sajal Aly and Minal Khan, both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.