Aiman Muneeb reaches 5 million Instagram followers

Aiman is quite active on social media.
Web Desk
02:02 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Aiman Muneeb reaches 5 million Instagram followers
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani popular TV star Aiman Khan has marked five million followers on Instagram , becoming the second Pakistani actress to hit the milestone. Earlier in October, superstar Mahira Khan was the first Pakistani actor to achieve the feat.

View this post on Instagram

Love at first sight ♥️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

Aiman took to social media to thank her fans for their love and support. “Celebrating 5M Insta fam♥️ Thank you for the love,” she wrote on Instagram .

https://www.instagram.com/p/B57TbCyFuYg/  

The 21-year-old’s popularity seems to be growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She got married to actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

She is closely followed by Sajal Aly and Minal Khan, both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.

View this post on Instagram

Little lady Amal 🌺💫

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr