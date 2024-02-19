PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib Malik

Pakistani actress Sana Javed has landed in Multan along with her husband Shoaib Malik during first leg of Pakistan Super League season 9.
The Dunk star was spotted in the stands as she supported her husband and cricketer during the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan match on Saturday.
Having wife Sana Javed in the stands, Malik displayed his A-game, scoring 53 runs off just 35 balls, including two maximums and five boundaries.
Shoaib Malik also brought his third wife Sana Javed with him in the first match of PSL, Sana Javed in a happy mood.#PSL2024 #PSL9 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/LeLAZNTqRC— Raja Saad (@rajasaadshoukat) February 18, 2024
Sana and Malik garnered unwanted attention but the couple remained in news since they announced their marriage last month.
Earlier, Malik, 42, and Sana Javed were spotted in Multan for Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth edition.
Shoaib Malik, previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, tied the knot with Sana Javed in their second marriage. Sana was earlier married to Umair Jaswal but she separated without announcement.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.