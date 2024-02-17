Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after marriage (VIDEO)

Cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to actor Sana Javed after splitting with Sania Mirza, and the newlywed couple makes their first public appearance.
Malik, 42, and his third wife Sana Javed spotted in Multan for Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth edition as the country's flagship cricket league springs into action from today.
The couple was captured in videos as they walked outside Multan airport in midnight.
Shoaib Malik And Sana Javed make their first public appearance together after marriage, as they arrive for PSL opening in Multan. #ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/y1kLSTThXE— Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) February 17, 2024
Malik will be representing Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 with the team's first match set to be held against Multan Sultan at Multan Cricket Stadium this Sunday.
Sana and Karachi Kings skipper will be staying in hotel during PSL first phase in Multan.
Last month, the couple announced their marriage and dropped pictures of their wedding on their social media.
Waqas Ahmed is Editor, Digital Media, at Daily Pakistan Global. You can reach him at waqas@dailypakistan.com.pk
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
