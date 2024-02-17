Search

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after marriage (VIDEO)

Waqas Ahmed
12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
Cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to actor Sana Javed after splitting with Sania Mirza, and the newlywed couple makes their first public appearance.

Malik, 42, and his third wife Sana Javed spotted in Multan for Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth edition as the country's flagship cricket league springs into action from today.

The couple was captured in videos as they walked outside Multan airport in midnight.

Malik will be representing Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 with the team's first match set to be held against Multan Sultan at Multan Cricket Stadium this Sunday.

Sana and Karachi Kings skipper will be staying in hotel during PSL first phase in Multan.

Last month, the couple announced their marriage and dropped pictures of their wedding on their social media.

