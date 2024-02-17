PSL 2024: What are Pakistan Super League match timings during Ramadan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is set to start from February 17 in Lahore, and former champions Islamabad United will lock horns with defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that match timings during Ramadan, which is slated to start after March 10, will be from 9pm to midnight.

In Ramadan, people in Pakistan and parts of the world usually spend most of their time praying especially after Iftar and for Taraweeh.

Before Ramadan, the matches will start at 7:30pm and for doubleheaders, the first game will commence at 2pm.

The marque cricket event promises high-octane cricket in various cities. Karachi will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators, and the final.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will each serve as battlegrounds for nine matches, while Multan, known as the city of saints, will be the backdrop for five thrilling encounters.