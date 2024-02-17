PSL 2024: What are Pakistan Super League match timings during Ramadan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is set to start from February 17 in Lahore, and former champions Islamabad United will lock horns with defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that match timings during Ramadan, which is slated to start after March 10, will be from 9pm to midnight.
In Ramadan, people in Pakistan and parts of the world usually spend most of their time praying especially after Iftar and for Taraweeh.
Before Ramadan, the matches will start at 7:30pm and for doubleheaders, the first game will commence at 2pm.
The marque cricket event promises high-octane cricket in various cities. Karachi will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators, and the final.
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will each serve as battlegrounds for nine matches, while Multan, known as the city of saints, will be the backdrop for five thrilling encounters.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
