ECP denies rigging allegations made by Rawalpindi commissioner

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the allegation leveled by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha regarding rigging in Feb 8 polls.

The electoral watchdog in a statement said on any officer of ECP issued directives to the commissioner for tampering with the election results.

It clarified that commissioner of any division had not direct role in conducting of elections, adding an investigation will be launched into the matter as soon as possible.

The denial comes soon after the commissioner announced his resignation from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.

In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.

Chatha said he has done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, the Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.

اب تک کی سب سے بڑی خبر۔۔۔کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت علی چٹھہ نے استعفی دیدیا،

راولپنڈی سے تیرہ لوگوں کا جتوایا گیا ستر ستر ہزار لی لیڈ والوں کو ہرواہا گیا

میرے ماتحت یہ کام نہیں کرنا چاہ رہے تھے،مجھے راولپنڈی کے کچہری چوک مین سزائے موت دی جائے،میرے ساتھ الیکشن کمشنر اور دیگر کو بھی… pic.twitter.com/f1nkrPVA26 — Fahim Akhtar Malik (@writetofahim) February 17, 2024

Chatta said he was handing himself to the police for rigging and he deserved capital punishment. He claimed that candidates who were losing polls were declared winners with lead of 50,000 votes each.

The senior official made shocking remarks when protests erupted across the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F and other parties alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded polls.