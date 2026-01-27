Pakistan’s foreign direct investment falls 43.3pc in July–December 2025

ISLAMABAD – A sharp 43.3 percent decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) was recorded during July to December of the current fiscal year 2025, while Pakistan’s exports fell by 5 percent to $15.5 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Outlook Report, FDI stood at $810 million during the six-month period. Imports increased by 12.3 percent to over $31 billion, while remittances rose by 10 percent to $19.73 billion. The current account deficit was recorded at $1.17 billion.

The report stated that the dollar exchange rate increased from Rs 278.7 to Rs 279.9. During the first five months, large-scale manufacturing posted a 6 percent growth, while a primary surplus of Rs 3,651 billion was recorded.

The outlook report further noted that FBR revenue increased by 9.5 percent to Rs 6,160 billion, while non-tax revenue rose by 4.8 percent to Rs 3,581 billion.

According to the report, State Bank foreign exchange reserves increased to $16.1 billion. Economic stability was maintained during the first half of fiscal year 2026, and the pace of economic growth is expected to continue in FY 2025–26.

The Ministry of Finance stated that improved fiscal discipline supported economic stability. Inflation is expected to remain between 5 and 6 percent this month, with price pressures under control and a noticeable improvement in large-scale manufacturing growth.

The report added that foreign exchange reserves remain strong, the rupee is stable, and the Pakistan Stock Market has seen a strong rally, placing it among the best-performing markets globally.