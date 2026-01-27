LHC orders early decision in Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi defamation case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has issued an important ruling in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against actress and singer Meesha Shafi, directing the trial court to decide the case within 30 days.

The court dismissed Meesha Shafi’s petition challenging the restriction on giving statements related to the defamation case until its final decision. Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad issued a detailed verdict rejecting her plea.

Meesha Shafi had challenged the trial court’s order that barred her from making statements on the matter until the case’s conclusion. The judge ruled that the trial court’s decision was lawful, noting that courts exercise great caution in matters involving freedom of expression.

During the hearing, Meesha Shafi’s lawyer argued that an injunction could not be issued in defamation matters; however, the court observed that it does have the authority to restrain statements until a final verdict.

It is noteworthy that the trial court had restrained Meesha Shafi from making statements on January 24, 2019. The Lahore High Court upheld that order, dismissed her petition, and instructed the trial court to conclude the defamation case within 30 days.