Bollywood singer Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

In a major development from the world of music, renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing.

According to Indian media, Singh shared the news on Instagram as a New Year surprise for his fans, stating that he will no longer sing film songs. However, he emphasized that he will continue creating music as an independent artist.

The “unrivaled king of Indian singing,” known for capturing millions of hearts with his soulful voice, surprised fans by bidding farewell to the world of film songs. In a detailed social media message, Arijit Singh confirmed that he will no longer record new songs for movies.

In his New Year message, Singh thanked all listeners for their immense love over the years and announced, “I will no longer take on any new projects as a playback singer. I am ending this chapter here. It has been a wonderful journey, and God has been very kind to me throughout.”

He clarified that although he is leaving playback singing, he is not quitting music altogether. “I am a fan of good music and will continue learning and experimenting as an independent artist. I am not stopping music; I am just stepping away from playback singing,” he said.

Singh reassured fans that he will honor some existing agreements and commitments, meaning a few new songs may still release this year. After that, he will focus solely on his independent music projects.

The sudden decision has sent waves of sadness through the Indian film industry and among his millions of fans. Famous for hits like Tum Hi Ho, Arijit Singh made dozens of blockbuster films memorable with his voice. Industry experts view his retirement from playback singing as a significant loss for Bollywood, though fans are eagerly anticipating his journey as an independent musician.