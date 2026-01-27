Faisal Town Rawalpindi faces RDA crackdown over major regulatory violations

ISLAMABAD – Faisal Town, Rawalpindi remained under spotlight for wrong reasons. Authorities from Rawalpindi Development Authority swooped in after repeated warnings went ignored, uncovering serious violations that put residents at risk.

Amid mushrooming of illegal housing societies, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched legal action against Faisal Town Housing Scheme for blatant violations of approved regulations.

A case has been registered at Airport Police Station against scheme’s owner and top management officials. During operation, authorities, with police assistance, arrested owner’s brother amid strict crackdown.

The development authority revealed that the housing scheme management ignored approved layout plan, failing to initiate work on the sewerage treatment plant, leaving 53 plots unallotted, and neglecting the development of designated nullah. These actions were described as clear and serious breaches of the law.

Acting under the Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976, the authority had repeatedly warned the management through multiple notices, all of which were ignored.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza vowed no leniency for illegal housing schemes or those violating regulations. She stressed that the authority will continue strict legal action, protect citizens’ rights, and intensify operations against other non-compliant schemes.